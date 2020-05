May 22 (Reuters) - Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd :

* HEBEI CONSTRUCTION- RECEIVED ACCEPTANCE NOTICE FROM CSRC FOR CO’S APPLICATION FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION

* HEBEI CONSTRUCTION-APPLIED FOR CONVERSION OF A MAXIMUM OF 400 MILLION DOMESTIC SHARES OF CO IN ISSUE INTO H SHARES & LISTING THEREOF ON STOCK EXCHANGE

* HEBEI CONSTRUCTION-AS AT 22 MAY, DETAILS OF IMPLEMENTATION PLAN OF CONVERSION & LISTING NOT FINALISED