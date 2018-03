March 12 (Reuters) - Hebron Technology Co Ltd:

* HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ACQUIRES EQUITY INTEREST IN HEALTH CARE PRODUCT TRADING COMPANY

* HEBRON TECHNOLOGY - SIGNED SHARE ACQUISITION DEAL WITH SHAREHOLDER OF XUZHOU WEIJIA BIO-TECH CO, WEIJIA BIO-TECH

* HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO LTD - TO ACQUIRE 49 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN IN WEIJIA BIO-TECH FOR 1.4 MILLION CLASS A COMMON SHARES OF CO