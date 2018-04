BRIEF-Hecla Agrees To Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related To The Lucky Friday Mine

April 30 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO THE LUCKY FRIDAY MINE

* SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT, PENALTIES, OR PAYMENT OF BACK WAGES

* AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, HECLA HAS RESCINDED TERMS OF ITS LAST, BEST AND FINAL OFFER IMPLEMENTED IN MARCH 2017

* ACTION DOES NOT RESOLVE KEY DIFFERENCES IN ON-GOING LABOR DISPUTE, NOR PUT TWO SIDES CLOSER TO A CONTRACT

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED WITH NO MATERIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED FROM LUCKY FRIDAY MINE IN 2018

* HECLA MINING - AGREEMENT WITH REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE FILED BY UNITED STEELWORKERS