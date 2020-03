BRIEF-Hecla Mining Co - Restricted Mine Site Staff To Essential Personnel And Contractors

March 19 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* HECLA MINING CO - RESTRICTED MINE SITE STAFF TO ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL AND CONTRACTORS

* HECLA MINING CO - RENEWED $250 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR NEXT THREE YEARS WHICH COULD PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS IF NECESSARY

* HECLA MINING CO - COMPLETED $475 MILLION SENIOR NOTE REFINANCING IN FEBRUARY, BY EXTENDING MATURITY TO 2028

* HECLA MINING CO - HECLA IS AT RISK LIKE ANY OTHER BUSINESS DUE TO COVID-19, BUT WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY DISRUPTIONS WITH OUR CUSTOMERS OR SUPPLIERS

* HECLA MINING - HAVE NOT SEEN ANY DISRUPTIONS WITH CUSTOMERS OR SUPPLIERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: