May 10 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* Q1 SALES $139.7 MILLION

* COMPANY’S 2018 ESTIMATES REMAIN UNCHANGED AT THIS TIME

* ANTICIPATED THAT 2018 ESTIMATES WILL BE REVISED AT TIME OF Q2 EARNINGS RESULTS

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED OF 57,808 OUNCES VERSUS 56,113 OUNCES

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCED OF 2.5 MILLION OUNCES VERSUS 3.4 MILLION OUNCES

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00, REVENUE VIEW $142.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S