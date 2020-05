BRIEF-Hecla Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.03

May 7 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co:

* UPDATES COVID-19 ACTIONS AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $136.9 MILLION

* FOUR OUT OF FIVE MINES OPERATING, REPRESENTING 95% OF HECLA’S PRODUCTION

* ANNUAL GUIDANCE UPDATED

* NO KNOWN CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF HECLA’S SITES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* REDUCING 2020 CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES BY 25%

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION OF 3.2 MILLION OUNCES (2.6 MILLION OUNCES SOLD) AND GOLD PRODUCTION OF 58,792 OUNCES

* BOARD ELECTED TO DECLARE A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0025 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 2

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTED TO DECLARE A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.875 PER SHARE OF PREFERRED STOCK