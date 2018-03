March 28 (Reuters) - HEDEF GIRISIM SERMAYESI YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI:

* TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT NET 0,015 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* TO PAY STOCK DIVIDEND AT 4.0 MILLION LIRA ON APRIL 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)