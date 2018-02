Feb 16 (Reuters) - HEDEF PORTFOY YONETIMI AS:

* HEDEF PORTFOY SHARES IN HEDEF GIRISIM DECREASE TO 10.71 PERCENT FROM 17.86 PERCENT‍​

* HEDEF PORTFOY SELLS 2.0 MILLION NOMINAL SHARES OF HEDEF GIRISIM ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)