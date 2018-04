April 2 (Reuters) - Hefei Changqing Machinery Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO INVEST A COMBINED 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($238.83 million) IN AUTO PARTS PROJECTS IN SICHUAN PROVINCE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GshCTp Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)