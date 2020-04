BRIEF-Höegh LNG Announces Dividend Suspension And Cost Reductions

April 6 (Reuters) - Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd:

* HÖEGH LNG: DIVIDEND SUSPENSION AND COST REDUCTIONS

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - FUTURE DIVIDENDS FROM HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD. ARE SUSPENDED IN FULL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - BONUS SCHEME FOR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND ONSHORE PERSONNEL IS SUSPENDED FOR 2020

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - IMPLEMENTATION OF A COST SAVING PLAN WITH SPECIAL FOCUS ON OVERHEAD AND VESSEL OPERATING COSTS

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - COST SAVING PLAN TARGETING USD 9 TO 11 MILLION IN SAVINGS FOR 2020

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY MONITORED AND EVALUATED

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD MORTEN W. HØEGH AND DIRECTOR LEIF O. HØEGH HAVE WAIVED THEIR BOARD REMUNERATION FOR 2019

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - EXECUTED AND SIGNED NEW UP TO USD 80 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD - EXECUTED AND SIGNED NEW UP TO USD 80 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH WAS ANNOUNCED ON 14 JANUARY 2020