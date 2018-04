BRIEF-Heico Corp Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line

April 17 (Reuters) - HEICO Corp:

* HEICO CORPORATION SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT LINE

* HEICO CORP - FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* HEICO CORP - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE

* HEICO CORP - UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

* HEICO CORP - ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM'S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING