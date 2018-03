BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma FY Net Loss At EUR 11.0 Million

March 22 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* FY FINANCIALS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE ON BACK OF POSITIVE REVENUE PERFORMANCE

* FY SALES REVENUE OF EUR 1.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.3 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT WAS EUR -10.8 MILLION IN 2017 FISCAL YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -6.4 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS FOR YEAR WAS EUR 11.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.4 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS TO GENERATE BETWEEN EUR 3.0 MILLION AND EUR 5.0 MILLION IN SALES REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBIT PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR -12.0 MILLION AND EUR -16.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS TO REQUIRE FUNDS OF EUR 13.0 MILLION TO EUR 17.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)