BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma FY Sales Revenue At EUR 7.3 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* FY SALES REVENUE OF EUR 7.3 MILLION, THUS ALMOST DOUBLING PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 3.7 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS TO GENERATE BETWEEN EUR 8.0 MILLION AND EUR 10.0 MILLION IN SALES REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF EUR -10.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -11.7 MILLION) IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* FY NET LOSS FOR YEAR WAS ALSO EUR 10.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 11.7 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 20.0 MILLION TO EUR 24.0 MILLION

* EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) FOR 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR -11.0 MILLION AND EUR -15.0 MILLION (2019: EUR -10.1 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO REQUIRE FUNDS OF EUR 11.0 MILLION TO EUR 15.0 MILLION IN 2020

* GROUP’S FINANCING IS SECURED UNTIL MID-2021 BASED ON CURRENT PLANNING

* PLANNING TAKES INTO ACCOUNT ADDITIONAL POTENTIAL CASH INFLOWS FROM NEW LICENSING ACTIVITIES AT HEIDELBERG PHARMA RESEARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)