July 9 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* H1 SALES REVENUE AND INCOME TOTALING EUR 3.8 MILLION

* H1 REVENUES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 3.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.8 MILLION)

* NET LOSS FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2020 FROM EUR 4.3 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 9.4 MILLION

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR PROVIDED ON 19 MARCH 2020.

* H1 OTHER INCOME OF EUR 0.7 MILLION WAS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 0.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)