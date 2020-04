BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma Plans Capital Increase Of Up To 10%

April 27 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND ITS ATAC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 10% USING AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS DISAPPLIED

* HEIDELBERG PHARMA WILL OFFER UP TO 2,820,961 NEW NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH

* INCREASING ITS SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 28,209,611.00 BY UP TO EUR 2,820,961.00 TO UP TO EUR 31,030,572.00

* SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH AND FULL DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS OF 1 DECEMBER 2018

* PLANS TO USE PROCEEDS FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING OF ATAC TECHNOLOGY, IN PARTICULAR DEVELOPMENT OF ATAC CANDIDATE HDP-101 UNTIL MID-2021