BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma Q1 Net Loss Widens To 2.4 Million Euros

April 12 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Pharma AG:

* OUTLOOK 2018: INCREASE INVESTMENTS IN PROPRIETARY ATAC PIPELINE FOR PREPARATION OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* Q1 SALES REVENUE AND INCOME TOTALING EUR 0.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.6 MILLION)

* NET LOSS FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR INCREASED TO EUR 2.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.0 MILLION)

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED COMPARED TO THAT PROVIDED ON 22 MARCH 2018

* Q1 OPERATING EXPENSES INCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.1 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REQUIRE FUNDS OF EUR 13.0 MILLION TO EUR 17.0 MILLION IN 2018