BRIEF-Heidelberg Pharma Q1 Net Loss Widens To EUR 4.6 Million

April 23 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT ON THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* CONFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON 19 MARCH 2020

* NET LOSS FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR INCREASED TO EUR 4.6 MILLION, AS PLANNED (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.1 MILLION)

* Q1 SALES REVENUE AND INCOME TOTALING EUR 1.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.3 MILLION)

* COMPANY’S FINANCING IS SECURED UNTIL MID-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)