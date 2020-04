April 28 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RAISES EUR 14.4 MILLION FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SAYS 2,679,961 SHARES WERE ALLOCATED TO THE MAIN INVESTOR DIEVINI HOPP BIOTECH HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AS WELL AS 141,000 SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF EUR 5.10 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL MEASURE WILL INCREASE TOTAL NUMBER OF REGISTERED SHARES AFTER THE ISSUANCE TO 31,030,572