Nov 8 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement

* CEO says had best-ever month for cement sales in October, up 7.5 percent

* Lifts job-cut target to 4,150, says 3,100 done, all restructuring costs booked

* HeidelbergCement CEO says expects U.S. building materials market to grow by 3-4 percent in 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)