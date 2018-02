Feb 2 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG:

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAX OF APPROX. EUR 0.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: AROUND EUR 2.5 MILLION)

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF ABOUT 1.3 MILLION EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: C. 2.6 MILLION EUR)