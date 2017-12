BRIEF-‍Heidelberger Druckmaschinen expects significantly lower FY 2017/2018 net result

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Ag:

* ‍HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG: HEIDELBERG CLARIFIES TAX REPERCUSSIONS OF UPCOMING U.S. TAX REFORM​

* SAYS ‍HEIDELBERG TO BENEFIT FROM LOWER TAX PAYMENTS IN UNITED STATES IN MEDIUM AND LONG TERM

* TO INCUR ‍NON-RECURRING BURDEN OF SOME EUR25 MLN ON NET RESULT AFTER TAXES IN FY 2017/2018​​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY IS CHANGING ITS CONDITIONAL FORECAST FOR NET RESULT AFTER TAXES FROM BEGINNING OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* PREDICTING THAT NET RESULT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE (EUR36 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: