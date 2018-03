March 27 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG :

* SAYS AGREES NEW CREDIT LINE‍​ WITH IMPROVED CONDITIONS

* VOLUME RAISED TO 320 MILLION EUROS, CREDIT LINE TO RUN THROUGH MARCH 2023

* TO REDEEM EARLY PART OF ITS 8 PERCENT BOND MATURING IN 2022

* FINANCING PACKAGE ALSO INCLUDES CONVERTIBLE BOND WORTH 59 MILLION EUROS, A 204 MILLION EURO BOND, AN EIB LOAN WORTH 100 MILLION EUROS