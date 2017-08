July 6 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & Struggles acting CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan appointed president and CEO

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - Tracy R. Wolstencroft assumes role of chairman of board, succeeding Richard "Dick" Beattie

* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc - Richard "dick" Beattie will remain on board as lead independent director