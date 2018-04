April 23 (Reuters) - Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES REPORTS STRONG 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $160.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $155.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $161.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL - FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: