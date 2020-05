BRIEF-Heijmans Reports Higher Revenue And Result In Q1

May 8 (Reuters) - Heijmans NV:

* REVENUE AND RESULT IN Q1 HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD 2019

* Q1 ORDER BOOK REMAINS AT A HEALTHY LEVEL, AT EUR 2.0 BILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT COVID-19 LIMITED TO DATE

* EXPECTED REVENUE FOR 2020 IS LARGELY IN OUR PORTFOLIO

* CASH POSITION REMAINS STRONG, CREDIT FACILITY AS YET UNUSED IN 2020

* IN COMING YEAR, OUR RESULTS WILL ALSO DEPEND ON ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES TO LIMIT IMPACT OF NITROGEN ISSUE, ESPECIALLY ON INFRA SECTOR

* WE WILL BE ABLE TO REALISE THE EXPECTED REVENUE FOR 2020 IF WE CAN MAINTAIN CURRENT PRODUCTION LEVELS

* ON COVID-19: WE CONSIDER MEASURES GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED LAST WEEK AS INSUFFICIENT

* STRONG FINANCIAL FOUNDATION, PARTLY THANKS TO GOOD PERFORMANCE IN Q1 AND COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITY OF € 121 MILLION

* DESPITE THE FACT THAT WE ARE FACING CHALLENGES IN THE MARKET, I REMAIN CONFIDENT - CEO