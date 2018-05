May 4 (Reuters) - HEIJMANS NV:

* AND HOUSING ASSOCIATION WOONBRON HAVE SIGNED PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW-BUILD PROJECT TROMP PARK

* CONTRACT IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION

* CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST PHASE OF PROJECT (32 HOMES) EXPECTED TO START MID-2019

* COMPLETION OF THE FIRST PHASE EXPECTED AT BEGINNING OF 2020.

* CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND PHASE (40 HOMES) CAN THEN START IN 2020

* HEIJMANS IS WORKING ON PROJECT WITH ARCHITECTURE FIRM WURCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)