BRIEF-Heijmans Withdraws Dividend Proposal Due To Coronavirus

March 26 (Reuters) - HEIJMANS NV:

* HEIJMANS PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE IMPACT COVID-19: WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* HEIJMANS CANNOT THEREFORE PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* COVID-19: WE SIMPLY DO NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT INSIGHT INTO HOW LONG AND TO WHAT EXTENT COVID-19 VIRUS WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OUR COMPANY

* TO DATE, REVENUE AND RESULTS HAVE BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* ORDER BOOK ALSO REMAINS AT A GOOD LEVEL AND WE HAVE NOT YET USED COMMITTED BANK FACILITY THIS YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IN TERMS OF REVENUE AND RESULTS IS EXTREMELY UNCERTAIN AT MOMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)