Nov 17(Reuters) - Heilan Home Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned clothing unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in Malaysia-based firms EMPIRO MARKETING SDN.BHD. and HEILAN GROUP MARKETING(MALAYSIA)SDN.BHD., from HEILAN GROUP CO., LIMITED, for 1.9 mln yuan and 4.5 mln yuan respectively

