Feb 20 (Reuters) - Heineken Malaysia Bhd:

* RECEIVED LETTER FROM ROYAL MALAYSIAN CUSTOMS OF PUTRAJAYA

* LETTER STATES PAYMENT OF SALES TAX 14.8 MILLION RGT & PENALTY OF 7.4 MILLION RGT FOR PERIOD JULY 1 2012 TO OCT 31 2013 IS CANCELLED

* LETTER STATES PAYMENT OF EXCISE DUTIES OF 34.2 MILLION RGT FOR PERIOD FROM AUG 28 2012 TO OCT 31 2013 REMAINS UNCHANGED