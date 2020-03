March 24 (Reuters) - Heineken Malaysia Bhd:

* SUSPENDED OPERATIONS OF SUNGEI WAY BREWERY

* EXPECTED MANDATORY CLOSURES & IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S OPERATIONS & BUSINESS DURING THIS PERIOD

* CO RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO ALLOW MINIMUM NUMBER OF WORKERS TO BE ON SITE

* REFERS TO MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT’S MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER EFFECTIVE FROM 18 MARCH TO 31 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: