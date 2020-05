May 19 (Reuters) - Heineken Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 515.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 525.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 52.8 MILLION RGT

* HEINEKEN MALAYSIA EXPECTS DISRUPTION FROM PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON OVERALL BUSINESS PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020

* GROUP OPERATING CASH FLOW EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN Q2 & OVER REST OF FY