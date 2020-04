April 7 (Reuters) - Heineken Malaysia Bhd:

* UPDATE ON CO’S OPERATIONS DURING MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER PERIOD

* GOVERNMENT’S APPROVAL RECEIVED BY CO TO RESUME LIMITED OPERATIONS DURING MCO PERIOD HAS BEEN CANCELLED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* HEINEKEN MALAYSIA BHD - WILL CONTINUE TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF SUNGEI WAY BREWERY

* HEINEKEN MALAYSIA BHD - WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE GOVERNMENT ON THIS MATTER WHILST ENSURING WE MITIGATE IMPACT TO OUR BUSINESS