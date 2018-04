BRIEF-Heineken Volume Grows Organically By 8.1% In Q1

April 18 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv:

* PRESENTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* HEINEKEN VOLUME GREW ORGANICALLY BY 8.1% IN THE FIRST QUARTER.

* Q1 IS SEASONALLY LESS SIGNIFICANT IN TERMS OF BOTH VOLUME AND PROFIT TO FY HEINEKEN RESULTS

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME IN AMERICAS 19.2 MHL VERSUS 13.5 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME ASIA PACIFIC 6.9 MHL VERSUS 6.2 MHL YEAR AGO

* OUR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED-CEO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE 9.4 MHL VERSUS 9.0 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q1 REPORTED NET PROFIT IN THE QUARTER WAS €260 MILLION (2017: €293 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME EUROPE 15.0 MHL VERSUS 15.3 MHL YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 50.5 MHL VERSUS 44.0 MHL YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)