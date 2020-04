BRIEF-Heineken Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV:

* HEINEKEN N.V. WITHDRAWS ALL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN IN Q2

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, HEINEKEN EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE A TOTAL CONSOLIDATED VOLUME DECREASE OF AROUND -4% ORGANICALLY WITH BEER VOLUME AROUND -2%

* HAS ENTERED THE CRISIS WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AS WELL AS UNDRAWN COMMITTED CREDIT FACILITIES

* CONTAINMENT MEASURES IS HAVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON HEINEKEN’S MARKETS AND ON ITS BUSINESS IN 2020

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY SECURED ADDITIONAL FINANCING ON THE DEBT CAPITAL MARKET IN RECENT WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)