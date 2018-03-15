FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to acquire and to sell properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of property on March 28, at the price of 3.09 billion yen

* Says it will take out loan of 900 million yen on March 28, to fund the acquisition

* Says it plans to sell real estate property on March 28, for 1.45 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of property on March 30, for 810 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MNttjH; goo.gl/84bKSQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

