BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to acquire and to sell properties

March 15 (Reuters) - Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of property on March 28, at the price of 3.09 billion yen

* Says it will take out loan of 900 million yen on March 28, to fund the acquisition

* Says it plans to sell real estate property on March 28, for 1.45 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of property on March 30, for 810 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MNttjH; goo.gl/84bKSQ

