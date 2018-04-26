FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue 3th series unsecured bonds worth 1 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc

* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.7 percent and maturity date on May 2, 2028

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Subscription date on April 26 and payment date on May 7

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UHS43B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

