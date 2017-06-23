FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 2:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Heiwa Real Estate REIT Inc

* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on June 30, 2022 and coupon rate 0.3 percent per annum

* Says it will issue second series REIT bonds worth 1.8 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date on June 30, 2027 and coupon rate 0.65 percent per annum

* Subscription date on June 23 and payment date on June 30

* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. ,Daiwa Securities Co.Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1LBtbV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.