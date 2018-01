BRIEF-Helen Of Troy Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd:

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.72, REVENUE VIEW $1.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HELEN OF TROY LIMITED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.52

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.12

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.12 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $453 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $455.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 2.3 TO 4 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.44 BILLION TO $1.463 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.42 TO $5.63 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* - EXPECTS REPORTED GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE RANGE OF 10.4% TO 10.9% FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS, FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018

* - ‍CO EXPECTS IMPACT OF RECENT TAX LEGISLATION TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE BEGINNING IN FY19

* - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE RANGE OF 6.8% TO 7.2% FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: