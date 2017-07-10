BRIEF-Helen of Troy Q1 Gaap earnings per share $0.22

July 10 (Reuters) - Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy limited reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $359.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.4 million

* Sees fy 2018 sales up 1.5 to 4.1 percent

* Sees fy 2018 sales $1.56 billion to $1.6 billion

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $4.54 to $4.87

* Helen of Troy Ltd - ‍reiterates FY non-gaap adjusted diluted eps outlook of $6.50 to $6.90​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.67, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Helen of Troy Ltd - ‍company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for nutritional supplements segment​

* Helen of Troy Ltd - quarter end inventory was $312.0 million, compared to $319.2 million

* Helen of Troy - continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for nutritional supplements core business which could include divestiture, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: