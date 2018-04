April 4 (Reuters) - HELGELAND SPAREBANK:

* TODAY ISSUED A SUBORDINATED TIER 2 BOND ISSUE IN AMOUNT OF NOK 300 MILLION.

* TIER 2 BOND HAS A COUPON OF 3 MONTHS NIBOR + 1.40% P.A.

* BANK HAS BOUGHT BACK NOK 263 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING VOLUME IN SUBORDINATED BOND ISSUE HELG34 PRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)