March 28 (Reuters) - HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA :

* ‍SUSTAINABLE DIVIDEND POLICY (EUR 0.20 PER SHARE)​

* FY ‍GROUP PROFITS AT EUR 39.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -21.9 MILLION)​