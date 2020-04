BRIEF-Helical Agrees To Rent Concession With March Quarter Rent Being Paid Monthly

April 1 (Reuters) - Helical PLC:

* AGREED TO A RENT CONCESSION WITH MARCH QUARTER RENT BEING PAID MONTHLY RATHER THAN QUARTERLY

* FOR F&B OCCUPIERS, AGREED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF RENT TO NEXT QUARTER DAY.

* PASSING RENT ON OUR INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO FOR MARCH QUARTER WAS £6.7M.

* AS AT 31 MARCH, COLLECTED 84% OF MARCH QUARTER RENTS, WITH A FURTHER 9% AGREED TO BE PAID IN INSTALMENTS DURING NEXT THREE MONTHS

* EXPECT OUR EARNINGS FOR YEAR TO BE RELATIVELY UNAFFECTED BY CURRENT CRISIS.