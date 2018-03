March 2 (Reuters) - Helical Plc:

* ‍CONFIRMS REDEMPTION OF ITS £80.0M 6.00 PER CENT BONDS IN LINE WITH ITS PLANS TO REDUCE DEBT AND ANNUAL FINANCE COSTS.​

* ‍AGGREGATE REDEMPTION PRICE OF BONDS IS £88,680,000 EXCLUDING ANY ACCRUED INTEREST​