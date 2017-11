Nov 14 (Reuters) - HELICAL PLC:

* ‍SALE OF ITS RETIREMENT VILLAGES PORTFOLIO TO LEGAL & GENERAL FOR £102 MILLION.​

* TRANSFERRED £46 MILLION OF DEBT SECURED AGAINST PORTFOLIO TO PURCHASER AND WILL RECEIVE 50% OF TOTAL NET SALE PROCEEDS OF £51M ON COMPLETION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)