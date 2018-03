March 26 (Reuters) - Helical Plc:

* HELICAL PLC - SECURES FARRINGDON EAST CROSSRAIL DEVELOPMENT

* HELICAL PLC - DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH TRANSPORT FOR LONDON (‘TFL’) WITH RESPECT TO OVER STATION DEVELOPMENT AT FARRINGDON EAST CROSSRAIL STATION

* HELICAL PLC - GROSS DEVELOPMENT VALUE OF OVER £120M.