BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics And Moviepass Acquire Moviefone In Strategic Move

April 5 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS AND MOVIEPASS™ ACQUIRE MOVIEFONE IN STRATEGIC MOVE

* OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

* ‍HMNY ACQUIRED MOVIEFONE, AN ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE OWNED BY OATH INC​

* ‍OATH WILL CONTINUE TO SELL MOVIEFONE’S DIGITAL AD INVENTORY AND HAS TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS

* ‍OATH HAS TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL