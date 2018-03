BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics - Entered A Subscription Agreement With Moviepass ‍On March 8

March 14 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ‍ON MARCH 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH MOVIEPASS - SEC FILING​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS -MOVIEPASS AGREED TO SELL TO HELIOS, AMOUNT OF MOVIEPASS STOCK EQUAL TO 18.79% OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING MOVIEPASS STOCK​

* HELIOS AND MATHESON - MOVIEPASS AGREED TO ISSUE TO HELIOS, IN ADDITION TO MOVIEPASS PURCHASED SHARES, AN AMOUNT OF SHARES OF MOVIEPASS STOCK

* HELIOS AND MATHESON - HELIOS TOTAL OWNERSHIP OF MOVIEPASS AND MOVIEPASS PURCHASED SHARES IS 81.2 PERCENT AS OF MARCH 8 Source text: (bit.ly/2paQYUh) Further company coverage: