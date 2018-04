April 20 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC SAYS ON APRIL 16, 2018, HELIOS ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH MOVIEPASS - SEC FILING

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC - ACCORDINGLY, AS OF APRIL 16, 2018, HELIOS OWNS 91.8% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF MOVIEPASS STOCK Source : bit.ly/2JbYrtW Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)