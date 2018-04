BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics Files For Non-Timely 10 K With The U.S. SEC

April 3 (Reuters) - Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc :

* HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

* NET LOSS FOR FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY LARGER THAN ITS LOSS FOR FY 2016

* FY 2017 NET LOSS LARGER DUE PRIMARILY TO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH FINANCING ACTIVITIES DURING 2017, AMONG OTHERS

* FY 2017 NET LOSS LARGER ALSO DUE TO ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY OF MOVIEPASS

* REQUIRED ADDITIONAL TIME TO WORK INTERNALLY WITH ITS STAFF, EXTERNALLY WITH ITS AUDITORS TO FINALIZE ANNUAL REPORT

* FY 2017 NET LOSS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $153 MILLION

* ABOUT $101 MLN OF FY 2017 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO DERIVATIVE EXPENSES, NON-CASH FINANCING COSTS, AMONG OTHERS Source text: (bit.ly/2q35sW1) Further company coverage: