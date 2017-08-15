FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says ‍agreed to buy shares of Moviepass for up to $27 mln - SEC filing
August 15, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says ‍agreed to buy shares of Moviepass for up to $27 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc

* Helios and Matheson Analytics says ‍agreed to purchase shares of common stock of Moviepass for aggregate purchase price of up to $27 million - SEC filing

* Helios and Matheson Analytics - ‍Upon approval of Moviepass transaction by stockholders of Moviepass, co will loan Moviepass $4.95 million in cash​

* Helios and Matheson Analytics -‍ In exchange for $4.95 million cash payment to Moviepass, co will receive a promissory note of Moviepass in amount of $5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2wafgCh] Further company coverage:

