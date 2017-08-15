BRIEF-Helios and Matheson Analytics says ‍agreed to buy shares of Moviepass for up to $27 mln - SEC filing

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
* Helios and Matheson Analytics says agreed to purchase shares of common stock of Moviepass for aggregate purchase price of up to $27 million - SEC filing
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Upon approval of Moviepass transaction by stockholders of Moviepass, co will loan Moviepass $4.95 million in cash
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - In exchange for $4.95 million cash payment to Moviepass, co will receive a promissory note of Moviepass in amount of $5 million